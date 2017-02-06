Severe gales and 75mph gusts disrupt west coast travel
The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning covering the Hebrides for Monday.
Severe gales and gusts of up to 75mph are disrupting travel on Scotland's west coast.
The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for the Hebrides on Monday.
A total of 22 of 26 CalMac ferry routes have been cancelled or disrupted as a result.
The Met Office reported: "It will become very windy through this afternoon.
"Gusts of 50mph to 60mph are expected widely, with isolated gusts of 65mph in the north of Northern Ireland and in exposed coastal districts, whilst 70mph to 75mph gusts are likely in the Western Isles.
"Some disruption is possible to road, air and ferry transport, whilst localised power interruptions are possible."
