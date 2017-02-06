Killer of Scots police officer found dead in prison cell

Stefano Brizzi killed Gordon Semple after gay app link-up.

Stefano Brizzi: Used acid bath to dispose of Gordon Semple's body. SWNS

The man who murdered a Scottish police officer and dissolved his body in an acid bath has been found dead in his prison cell.

Stefano Brizzi killed Inverness-born Gordon Semple after meeting him through the gay dating app Grindr.

He had admitted trying to dispose of the 59-year-old's body in a bath of acid, a scheme apparently inspired by the cult US TV show Breaking Bad.

Crystal meth addict Brizzi, 50, was found dead in his cell at HMP Belmarsh in south east London on Sunday.

Gordon Semple: London police officer was born in Inverness. Facebook

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "HMP Belmarsh prisoner Stefano Brizzi died in custody on Sunday.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

During his trial Brizzi denied murdering Mr Semple, claiming he died during a "sex game gone wrong" at his home on the Peabody Estate in south London.

He claimed Mr Semple was accidentally strangled when a leash around his neck slipped.

However, after six days of deliberations, a jury at the Old Bailey in London returned a guilty verdict.

