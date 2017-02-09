  • STV
New Highland prison to be built next to Inverness retail park

STV

HMP Highlands, which will house around 130 inmates, will replace the ageing Porterfield Prison.

Site: The prison will be built to the rear of the retail park. Google

A new prison to serve the Highlands and Islands will be built next to major retail park in Inverness.

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed it has now earmarked a 7.2 hectare site at the rear of Inverness Retail Park for the new HMP Highland, which will hold around 130 inmates. 

The land is located off the A96 close to two business parks and the University of the Highlands and Islands in the West Seafield area of the city.

The prison will replace ageing HMP Inverness, also known as Porterfield Prison, close to the city centre.

SPS had originally chosen to build the new jail at Milton of Leys, situated next to a residential area to the south of Inverness.

But the plans came under opposition from residents, who campaigned against the proposals.

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain described the announcement on Thursday as a "huge victory" for the local community.

He said: I'm delighted the Scottish Prison Service have finally, under the pressure of the local community, chosen to go with the original site which was the only one which was recommended under the original consultation ."

He added: "I'm delighted to have played a small part in the helping the community." 

Scottish Prison Service chief executive Colin McConnell said a deal had been agreed with the land owners and a planning application would now be lodged for the Stratton site.

He said: "An agreement has now been concluded with the site owners and SPS intend to pursue a planning application for the site in due course.

"The application for the site will of course include the normal community consultation processes.

"SPS do not intend to pursue any further interest in the site at Milton of Leys."

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Michael Matheson said: "I'm pleased that SPS have now reached this stage and look forward to the development of a new fit for purpose prison which can provide suitable accommodation for people in custody from the Highlands and Islands - keeping them closer to their families and their communities.

"Alongside our investment, through the Scottish Courts & Tribunal Service, in a new Justice Centre for the city, this latest milestone underlines the Scottish Government's commitment to improving the effectiveness and experience of the justice system for the people of the Highlands".

