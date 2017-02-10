  • STV
  • MySTV

Northern towns are the most entrepreneurial, study reveals

STV

Small rural communities found to be more likely to have high levels of self-employment.

Ullapool: More than 17% of inhabitants self-employed (file pic).
Ullapool: More than 17% of inhabitants self-employed (file pic). Ralph Stewart

Rural towns in the north of Scotland are the most entrepreneurial in the country, a study has indicated.

The research by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found smaller, wealthier communities in the rural north are more likely to have high levels of self-employment, while poorer towns elsewhere have much lower levels.

The FSB used census data to analyse self-employment in 479 towns.

It found that Ullapool and Newtonmore in the Highlands are the most entrepreneurial, with more than 17% of people self-employed.

Other towns in the top ten include Tarbert in Argyll and Bute, Comrie in Perth and Kinross, and Fortrose in the Highlands.

Gowkthrapple in North Lanarkshire, Garelochhead in Argyll and Bute, and High Valleyfield in Fife are at the other end of the scale, with less than 3% of people self-employed.

Other towns in the bottom ten include Linwood in Renfrewshire and Port Glasgow in Inverclyde.

Andy Willox, FSB's Scottish policy convener, said: "This data shows the most successful local communities have high numbers of people who are their own boss.

"Unsurprisingly, popular tourist destinations are awash with smaller firms. Scotland's market towns still have thriving business communities too.

"We find high levels of unemployment and low self-employment in towns that bear the scars of Scotland's industrial decline, suggesting that poverty is a barrier to self-employment and the social mobility that comes with it.

"Research shows that you're less likely to set up on your own if you have few skills, have little in the way of cash reserves, if you don't have a car or own your home."

There are now more than 200,000 Scottish people who are self-employed, FSB said.

The organisation has produced a plan to boost entrepreneurship.

It includes enhanced social security and income protection measures, enterprise education for children, utilising empty properties, funding for colleges and universities that help graduates start businesses, and a review of the barriers stopping people from starting a business.

Mr Willox said: "We need to get behind those people and places that want to change their circumstances. Boosting self-employment and business activity could help to turn around some of Scotland's most disadvantaged places."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.