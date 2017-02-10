  • STV
  • MySTV

Man raped child while on bail accused of sex with two girls

STV

Alexander Mitchell lured youngster he met online to house while banned from contacting under-16s

Child rapist: Alexander Mitchell raped girl after meeting her online.
Child rapist: Alexander Mitchell raped girl after meeting her online. Dave Thompson / PA Archive/PA Images

A man who raped a 12-year-old girl while on bail accused of having sex with two 13-year-olds has been jailed for six years.

Alexander Mitchell, 23, lured the 12-year-old into his bed and raped her.

Jailing Mitchell at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, judge Lord Boyd told him: "You asked a 12-year-old girl to climb in your bedroom window and took advantage of her and raped her.

"At the time you were on bail for having sex with two 13-year-olds. You have an obvious interest in under-age girls."

Mitchell, of Dornoch, in the Highlands, contacted the girl through social media, arranged to meet her and encouraged her to enter his house through a window, despite being bailed on the condition that he avoid all contact with girls under 16.

Police were alerted that a young girl had climbed through a window and when Mitchell answered the door he appeared to be nervous.

Advocate depute Ian Wallace said that Mitchell had appeared pale, sweaty and fidgety but had claimed there was no one else in the house.

Officers spotted the girl in a bedroom but she claimed she and Mitchell had just been talking and smoking cigarettes.

In March last year, she revealed that Mitchell had raped her during her visit in June 2014. She said she had not told police at the time because she was "scared of getting into trouble", the court heard.

Mitchell admitted raping the girl when she was 12 at a house near Invergordon, Ross-shire. He has a number of previous convictions for sexual offences.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said Mitchell had expressed his remorse in a letter, which she handed to Lord Boyd.

Ms Glancy said: "Since the incident he has had no further contact with his victim. He is now a 23-year-old man. He knows what he did was wrong."

She said that at the time of the rape Mitchell was 20 and had taken to misusing alcohol and drugs after the death of a friend.

Mitchell showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

Lord Boyd said that he would have jailed Mitchell for nine years, but for his guilty plea.

He also ordered Mitchell, who is assessed as posing a high risk to young girls, to be monitored in the community for two years after his release. Mitchell was also placed on the sex offenders' register.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.