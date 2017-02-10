Woman killed after blaze rips through house in South Uist

A woman has died in an 'unexplained' house fire in the Garrynamonie area of the island.

House fire: Woman dies in Western Isles blaze. STV

A woman has died in a house fire on South Uist in the Western Isles.

Police and fire services were called to the blaze in the Garrynamonie area of the island at around 11am on Friday.

A woman, who lived alone in the house, died at the scene, officers said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and an investigation into the cause is continuing.

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

A force spokesman said: "Police can confirm that a woman, the only resident within the property, has sadly died as a result of the fire."

"The cause of the fire is unexplained at this time and police enquiries remain ongoing," the spokesman added.

