Body of missing climber found by mountain rescue team

Charlie Clift from South Wales was last seen buying outdoor gear in Fort William.

Charlie Clift: Found dead on Meall Nan Cleireach, Fort William.

A mountain rescue team has found the body of a missing climber who was last seen in Fort William.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the man had been identified as Charlie Clift, who had been reported missing from South Wales.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered his body on the lower north slopes of Meall Nan Cleireach, Fort William, on Saturday morning.

Mr Clift was last seen in Fort William town centre on Tuesday, January 30.

The 56-year-old, from South Wales, is believed to have bought outdoor items including a fleece, map and rucksack after checking out of a hotel in the town.

Police Scotland said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances regarding his death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

