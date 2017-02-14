New nuclear industry archive opens near Dounreay plant

The £21m Nucleus site in Wick will house millions of records dating back to the 1940s.

Dounreay: Site played pioneering role in UK civil nuclear industry, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

A new archive housing millions of records from Britain's nuclear industry has opened near the Dounreay plant in Caithness.

The £21m Nucleus centre in Wick will store documents, photographs and films charting the history of 70 years of nuclear power in the UK.

The Dounreay site played a pioneering role in the UK's civil nuclear industry but is now being decommissioned.

The Nucleus centre, set up by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), will hold documents, photographs and films dating back to the 1940s from across Britain's nuclear sites.

The site includes up to 26km of shelving and a series of secure pods to take the material and ensure documents are preserved.

Speaking as the site opened on Tuesday, NDA chairman Stephen Henwood said: "Today we see a new chapter in the important role Caithness has played in the UK's nuclear history.

"For many decades Dounreay was at the forefront of the development of the British, and world, nuclear industry and now Nucleus will see this knowledge protected for future generations."

Chief executive John Clarke said: "Across the UK, at over 17 sites, we have accumulated large volumes of important and valuable records, some dating back to the 1940s.

"Now we have Nucleus, we have ensured that this information is accessible, secure and managed efficiently for the taxpayer.

"At its peak, Dounreay employed more than 3000 staff and brought a wide range of contracts for local businesses.

"By placing Nucleus in Wick, the NDA is honouring our responsibility to help offset the economic impact of closing down sites that were once major regional employers."

