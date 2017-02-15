Three-vehicle crash leads to closure of A9 junction
Motorists are advised to avoid joining the road north of Aviemore at the B9152.
Motorists in the Highlands have been advised to avoid joining the A9 north of Aviemore after a three-vehicle collision.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the junction with the B9152.
Emergency services attended and a police spokeswoman said there were reports of some minor injuries to those involved.
None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.
The road had partially reopened by 2pm with traffic police assisting the flow of traffic.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays.
