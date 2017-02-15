Three-vehicle crash leads to closure of A9 junction

Motorists are advised to avoid joining the road north of Aviemore at the B9152.

Collision: Traffic police helped re-open road (file pic). STV

Motorists in the Highlands have been advised to avoid joining the A9 north of Aviemore after a three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the junction with the B9152.

Emergency services attended and a police spokeswoman said there were reports of some minor injuries to those involved.

None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

The road had partially reopened by 2pm with traffic police assisting the flow of traffic.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.