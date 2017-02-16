Man dies after blaze rips through home on South Uist

The fire broke out in remote home on the island on Wednesday afternoon.

A man has died after a fire ripped through a house on a Scots island.

Emergency services were called to the house on South Uist in the Western Isles after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews brought the fire, which started at around 5.40pm in Kildonan, under control but the homeowner died as a result of the blaze.

An investigation is under way and the fire is currently being treated as unexplained.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Emergency services received a report of a house fire at Kildonan, South Uist, Western Isles, around 5.40pm last night.

"The fire was brought under control by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Police can confirm that a man, the only resident within the property at the time, has sadly died as a result of the fire.

"Next of kin have been informed. The cause of the fire is unexplained at this time and police enquiries remain ongoing."

