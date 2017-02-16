Discovery of man's body sparks police investigation

The man is believed to have collapsed in a garden after visiting a doctor surgery.

Southside Road: Police at the scene after the body was discovered. STV

A man has been found dead in an Inverness street, sparking a police inquiry.

Officers were called to Southside Road in the city at around 8am on Thursday morning.

It is understood that the man was found collapsed in a garden after visiting a nearby doctor's surgery.

Several police vans were parked on Southside Road as an investigation was launched.

Officers are believed to be treating the death as unexplained.

