Pensioner who died in house fire in South Uist named

William Hanks, 83, was in the property when the blaze broke out on Wednesday.

House fire: William Hanks died at the scene. STV

A man who died after a fire ripped through a house in the Western Isles has been identified.

William Hanks was in the house in Kildonan, South Uist, when the blaze broke out at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

Police confirmed on Friday that the 83-year-old died at the scene and investigations are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Detective inspector Richard Baird said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and a comprehensive examination of the scene by specialists from the SFRS and Police Scotland is taking place today after work was carried out to ensure the building is safe to enter.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience while emergency services attended this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Hanks' family at this difficult time."

