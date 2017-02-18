Pedestrian killed in John o' Groats road collision
The crash happened on the A99 close to the Seaview Hotel on Saturday morning.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in John o' Groats.
The crash happened on the A99 close to the Seaview Hotel shortly after 1am on Saturday.
The road was shut for several hours following the collision but reopened later in the morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance on the A99 at the junction of the A836 at Seaview Hotel, John o' Groats."
It is unclear whether the driver of the BMW involved in the collision was injured.
