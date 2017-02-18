Pedestrian killed in John o' Groats road collision

The crash happened on the A99 close to the Seaview Hotel on Saturday morning.

Fatal crash: Pedestrian killed in collision. Brian Smith/JasperImage

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in John o' Groats.

The crash happened on the A99 close to the Seaview Hotel shortly after 1am on Saturday.

The road was shut for several hours following the collision but reopened later in the morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance on the A99 at the junction of the A836 at Seaview Hotel, John o' Groats."

It is unclear whether the driver of the BMW involved in the collision was injured.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.