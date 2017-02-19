Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the collision.

Friars Bridge: Road closed for six hours after collision. © 2017 Google

A man is seriously injured in hospital after being struck by a car in Inverness.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A82 on Friars Bridge at around 3.30am on Sunday following a collision between the pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Passet estate car.

The 36-year-old was taken to Raigmore Hospital in the city with serious injuries.

The road was closed off for a period of time so that collision investigation work could be carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who was travelling on the road about this time who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information that could assist officers is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

