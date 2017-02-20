Pedestrian killed in John o' Groats road crash named

Timothy Humphreys died after he was struck near a hotel in the town on Friday.

Timothy Humphries: The 34-year-old was struck on Friday evening.

A man who died after he was struck by a car in John o' Groats has been named by police.

Timothy Humphries was near the Seaview Hotel on Friday evening when he was hit by the vehicle.

The 34-year-old local was walking on the A836 at the junction with A99 in Caithness.

He died at the scene from his injuries and the road was shut for several hours following the collision, reopening on Saturday morning.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have seen someone walking on or near the road between the A99 junction and Newton in the hour leading up to the collision.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

