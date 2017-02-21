CCTV captures gang attack as man battered on ground

Detectives hunting men after serious assault on Elgin High Street in November last year.

CCTV: Gang stand over man during attack in Elgin.

CCTV images have captured a violent gang attack on a man as he lay on the ground.

The victim was set upon by a gang of four men who battered him after he fell to the floor on Elgin High Street in Moray in November last year.

Detectives investigating the attack, which happened at around 9.30pm on November 19, are appealing for information over three men seen in the images.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital after the attack.

Hunt: Police continue to probe attack on man.

Detective constable Scott Mackay, who is leading the inquiry, said: "This incident resulted in the victim sustaining serious facial injuries.

"Identification is required for the three men depicted in the images who may be able to assist with enquiries.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the men pictured, or has any knowledge of this incident, to come forward and contact police."

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or if you prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

