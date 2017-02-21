Climber airlifted to hospital after fall in Cairngorms
The man was found to be unconscious and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling in the Cairngorms.
Rescue teams were called out to the Northern Corries area around midday on Tuesday.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was called out and requested the Inverness Coastguard helicopter for assistance.
The man was found to be unconscious and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the helicopter.
