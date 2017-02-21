Climber airlifted to hospital after fall in Cairngorms

The man was found to be unconscious and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Rescue: Coastguard helicopter called out from Inverness (file pic). © STV

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling in the Cairngorms.

Rescue teams were called out to the Northern Corries area around midday on Tuesday.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was called out and requested the Inverness Coastguard helicopter for assistance.

The man was found to be unconscious and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the helicopter.

