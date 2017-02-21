Men charged after pedestrian hit by car on A82 bridge

Andre Sinzieanu and Dorian Savu appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Court: Sinzieanu and Savu were remanded in custody (file pic). STV

Two men have appeared in court after a pedestrian was knocked down on a bridge.

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision on the A82 on Friars Bridge in Inverness.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in the city with serious injuries after the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men were arrested and have appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to the incident.

Andre Sinzieanu, of Inverness, was charged with several road traffic offences including causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

The 25-year-old is also accused of dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving without a licence or insurance and of failing to stop after an accident.

Dorian Savu, 21, also of Inverness, appeared in private on petition alleging he attempted to pervert the course of justice - a charge Sinzieanu also faced.

Both men did not enter a plea to the allegations and their cases were continued for further examination.

The pair were remanded after their appearance on Monday and are expected to appear in court again next week.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.