Unexploded bomb discovered on beach at Moray Firth

A bomb disposal team has been alerted and is due to assess the device.

Bomb: Team will arrive tomorrow (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

An unexploded bomb has been found on a beach on the Moray Firth.

The beach at Rosemarkie, on the Black Isle north of Inverness, was cordoned off following the discovery.

The coastguard were alerted to the device, thought to be old military ordnance, around midday on Tuesday.

A bomb disposal team has been called to the area and will carry out an assessment of the device on Wednesday.