Climber dies in hospital after fall in the Cairngorms

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted from the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday.

Cairngorms: The man fell in Coire an t-Sneachda area (file pic). NK.sheridan

A climber has died after falling in the Cairngorms.

The man, who was in his 20s, was climbing alone in the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday when he fell.

He was airlifted by a Coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the fall at around 12pm.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed he had subsequently died from his injuries in hospital the previous night.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team had attended the climber on the corrie before the helicopter arrived.

A police spokesman said: "Next of kin are aware and officers are providing support at this time."