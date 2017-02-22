Scots beach named among UK's top ten by TripAdvisor

Luskentyre on Harris placed fourth in the Travellers' Choice Awards.

Luskentyre beach: Miles of white sand surrounded by green water (file pic). Creative Commons by Tom Bastin

A beach in the Western Isles has been named among the best in the UK by TripAdvisor.

Luskentyre on Harris placed fourth in the Travellers' Choice Awards top ten UK beaches.

It was the only Scottish beach to make the list, which was topped by Weymouth Beach in England.

Luskentyre is one of the largest beaches on Harris and boasts miles of white sand surrounded by green water.

Baia do Sancho in Brazil was named the best beach in the world by TripAdvisor.

It was followed by Grace Bay in the Turks and Caicos islands and Eagle Beach in Aruba.

Barra Airport on the southern tip of the Hebrides, which is famous for its beach runway, was named among the world's most beautiful airports by TripAdvisor in 2014.

