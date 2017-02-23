Unexploded mortar shell discovered on beach blown up
Police cordoned off area in Rosemarkie in the Highlands after the device was found.
An unexploded mortar shell found on a Highlands beach has been blown up.
Rosemarkie beach was cordoned off by police after the device was discovered on Tuesday.
It was destroyed in a controlled blast by Royal Navy explosives experts on Wednesday afternoon.
They identified the bomb as a mortar shell, although they were unsure about how old it was.
A spokesman for Inverness Coastguard, which was also involved in the operation, said: "The area was cordoned off until an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team arrived on scene, where they successfully carried out a controlled explosion.
"The cordon has now been lifted and the area has been made safe.
"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and would like to remind you that if you see anything suspicious on the coast, please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."
