Jobs secured as Harris Tweed mill takeover deal agreed

Carloway: Harris Tweed weaver at mill. Murdo Maclean

One of Scotland's three remaining Harris Tweed mills has been bought in a deal that will secure 30 jobs.

The Carloway Mill has faced a series of financial problems in recent years and was narrowly saved from closure a year ago.

It is now being taken over in a management buyout by investor Anthony Loftus, whose background is in the oil and gas industry.

Carloway operations manager Annie Macdonald said: "I have a passion for Harris Tweed and I believe this signals a positive future for the mill.

"Harris Tweed plays an significant role in the culture, history and heritage of the Western Isles.

"The most important outcome is that this retains jobs in this fragile rural economy."

Only cloth handwoven from virgin wool by the islanders of Lewis, Harris, the Uists and Barra can be called Harris Tweed.

At its height in the 1960s, more than 1000 weavers worked to produce 7.5 million metres of Harris Tweed every year.

Sales fell into decline in the 1980s but the brand has enjoyed a revival in recent years as a luxury fashion label

The Carloway Mill, the smallest of the three Harris Tweed mills, has continued to struggle with rising operating costs and falling prices.

