Car bursts into flames forcing closure of A9 near bridge
The road was shut southbound near the Kessock Bridge north of Inverness.
A car burst into flames, forcing the closure of the A9 during rush hour.
The road was shut southbound following the incident near the Kessock Bridge north of Inverness at 8.40am on Friday.
Nobody is believed to have been injured and the A9 reopened shortly after 10am.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "There was a vehicle on fire at 8.40am on the southbound carriageway. It was cleared at 10.10am."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.