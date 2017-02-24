Climber who died after fall in the Cairngorms named

Owen Griffiths was climbing alone in the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday.

Coire an t-Sneachda: Owen Griffiths died of injuries after fall (file pic). Nk.sheridan

A climber who died in hospital after a fall in the Cairngorms has been named.

Owen Griffiths was climbing alone in the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday when the accident happened.

The 25-year-old was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment but died of his injuries that evening.

Police Scotland thanked Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team for their help.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm the identity of the man who sadly died in the Cairngorms on Tuesday as Owen Griffiths, from Evesham, Worcestershire."

