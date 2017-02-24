Climber who died after fall in the Cairngorms named
Owen Griffiths was climbing alone in the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday.
A climber who died in hospital after a fall in the Cairngorms has been named.
Owen Griffiths was climbing alone in the Coire an t-Sneachda area on Tuesday when the accident happened.
The 25-year-old was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment but died of his injuries that evening.
Police Scotland thanked Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team for their help.
A spokesman said: "We can confirm the identity of the man who sadly died in the Cairngorms on Tuesday as Owen Griffiths, from Evesham, Worcestershire."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.