Fresh appeal over death of pedestrian struck by car

Timothy Humphreys died at the scene in John o' Groats on Friday, February 17.

Timothy Humphreys: The 34-year-old was walking along the A836.

A fresh appeal for information has been made over the death of a man hit by a car in Caithness.

Timothy Humphreys was fatally injured near the Seaview Hotel in John o' Groats on Friday, February 17.

The 34-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

Officers have now asked anyone who may have seen Mr Humphreys walking on the A836 between the A99 junction and Newton before the collision to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information and hasn't already been in touch with officers is urged to contact police on 101."

The A836 was shut for almost 12 hours following the crash.

