Man crushed to death as his car rolls on top of him

The 55-year-old died after the unoccupied vehicle rolled on top of him in Navidale.

Fatal accident: Man died at Highland home (file pic). ©STV

A man was crushed to death when his car rolled on top of him outside a house in the Highlands.

The 55-year-old died at a home in Navidale, Sutherland, at 4pm on Friday.

It is unclear what caused the car to run over the man but police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a property in the Navidale area near Helmsdale, following the death of a 55-year-old man.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

