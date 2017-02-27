Emojis help users browse Highland Council website

Adding an angry face in the address bar will take people to the complaints section.

Emoji: New way to browse online (file pic). PA

Visitors to the Highland Council's website can now browse the site using emojis.

By typing www.highland.gov.uk into the address bar, then a forward slash followed by an angry face emoji, users will be taken to the complaints page.

Adding a smiley face will direct people to the comments section, a pint of beer will show users to the licensing department and the poo emoji will help them report dog fouling.

The council claims the feature will help people whose first language is not English.

Digital services manager Darren MacLeod said: "Although emoji are usually associated with fun, there is a serious message, with the use of emoji becoming more popular.

"For example, where our web users have literacy challenges or perhaps English is not their first language, emoji have become a universal symbol for conveying a feeling or an idea and can help navigating to relevant website pages.

"Also, in a mobile environment or small screen, it helps to be able to add an emoji rather than type a long address."

A saltire emoji will be introduced on smartphones for the first time later this year.

