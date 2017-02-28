Inverness Sheriff Court moving to £23m justice centre

New two-storey building on Burnett Road in the city expected to open next year.

Vision: Inverness Sheriff Court will move from castle to new centre. SCTS

Plans to build a £23m court and justice centre in Inverness have been approved.

The city's sheriff court will move out of Inverness Castle and into the two-storey building on Burnett Road when it is expected to be completed next year.

It will also house rehabilitation facilities and offices, while the castle will be devoted to tourism.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee approved the proposals on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) plans to build the new HMP Highland jail on the outskirts of Inverness.

It will replace the ageing HMP Inverness, also known as Porterfield Prison.

The SPS originally intended to build the new jail at Milton of Leys, south of Inverness, but local residents opposed the move.

Inverness Castle: Building will be devoted to tourism after move. Highland Council

