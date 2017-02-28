New £5m train station to be built at Inverness Airport

The scheme was approved by Highland councillors after decades of discussions.

Inverness Airport: New rail link approved (file pic). © STV

A train station will be built at Inverness Airport after more than a decade of discussions.

The £5m scheme was approved by Highland councillors at a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Work is expected to begin on a platform later this year and it could open by the end of 2018.

The Highlands and Islands Strategic Transport Partnership is behind the plan.

Inverness Airport's runway recently underwent a £1.4m revamp intended to extend its lifespan by 20 years.

A £1.2m taxiway extension was also constructed to link the main runway to the Inverness Airport Business Park.

