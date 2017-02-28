Firefighter crushed to death by his own car named

Tommy Macauley died at the scene of the accident in Sutherland on Friday.

Death: Police found there were no suspicious circumstances.

A firefighter crushed to death when his own car ran him over outside a Highland farm has been named.

Tommy Macauley died at the scene of the accident in Navidale, Sutherland, on Friday afternoon.

The 55-year-old postman and retained firefighter is survived by his wife Jane and children Lauren and Shaun.

Mr Macauley also a founding member of the Bunillidh Rowing Club, which paid tribute to him on Saturday.

A spokesman for the group said: "We are all deeply saddened to pass on the sad news of Tommy's death on Friday.

"Tommy was a founder member of our Rowing Club, and without doubt our most competitive and enthusiastic team member, our 'go to and fix it guy'.

"Tommy was well known amongst our rowing club communities."

It is unclear what caused Mr Macauley's car to roll out of control but following an investigation Police Scotland said there are no suspicious circumstances.

