Urgent repairs to dilapidated war memorial on Lewis

The monument has been shut for more than 40 years because of its poor condition.

Urgent repairs will be made to a dilapidated war memorial in the Western Isles.

More than £230,000 will be spent refurbishing the Lewis War Memorial in Stornoway, which is dedicated to people who lost their lives fighting in both world wars.

The 85ft tower was erected in the 1920s but has been shut for more than 40 years because of its poor condition.

It will now undergo a major revamp funded by the island council and the War Memorials Trust.

The refurbishment, which has been described as "urgent", will include repairs to the outer walls and roof and the replacement of windows.

More than 1150 men from Lewis died in the First World War. The names of a further 376 men and women killed between 1939 and 1945 were added to the memorial in the 1950s.

