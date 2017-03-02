Copper thief tried to evade police by cycling down A9

Joseph Tyson attempted to break into an industrial container in Aviemore.

A9: Man sentenced over attempted theft (file pic). © STV

A thief caught trying to steal copper in the Highlands tried to evade police by cycling down the A9.

Joseph Tyson attempted to break into a container at the Dalfaber Industrial Estate in Aviemore on September 2 using cutting gear and a blowtorch.

The depot was being remotely monitored by CCTV, however, and he was frightened off by an automated message.

Police were alerted and Tyson fled down the A9 on a bicycle, leaving his van behind.

Defence lawyer Patrick O'Dea said: "Trying to escape from police on a bike down the A9 shows how shambolic this enterprise was."

Tyson, of Glenmuir Road, Cumnock, East Ayrshire, admitted attempting to break into the yard and was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

