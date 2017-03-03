New smelter owners to create 'major automotive plant'

Liberty House bought Lochaber Smelter from Rio Tinto in a £330m deal last year.

Lochaber Smelter: The last of its kind in the UK. PA

The new owners of the UK's last aluminium smelter plan to create a major automotive manufacturing plant.

Liberty House bought the Lochaber Smelter from mining firm Rio Tinto in a £330m deal last year.

The move, which also included the purchase of the hydro power plants at Fort William and Kinlochleven, saved 170 jobs.

The firm's plans for the site are set to take a key step forward on Friday as bosses give more details of a further £120m investment.

Bosses intend to expand metal manufacturing and downstream engineering at the site in major works which could create a further 600 jobs.

The GFG Alliance - incorporating Liberty and its sister company SIMEC - intends to "revitalise" the smelter and nearby hydro schemes.

The £120m sum will also go towards "state-of-the-art facilities" to manufacture automotive products.

On Friday, rural economy minister Fergus Ewing will chair the inaugural meeting of the new Lochaber Delivery Group, which aims to provide housing, training, infrastructure and local services for workers.

He will then switch on the newly installed bio-fuel generating units located within SIMEC's hydro-power station adjacent to the smelter.

The new owners say the new units will make the Fort William plant the "greenest metal producing facility in the UK" as it provides two different sources of renewable energy.

