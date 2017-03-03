One person seriously injured in two-vehicle smash on A96

The collision near Keith in Moray at 4.15pm on Friday forced the closure of the road.

Crash: A96 has been shut (file pic). ©STV

One person has suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the A96.

The collision happened near North Bogbain, Moray, at 4.15pm on Friday, and the road is closed.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of the crash near Keith.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called to a crash at 4.15pm on the A96 beside North Bogbain.

"It involves two vehicles and the road is closed."

