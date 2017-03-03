Woman killed and another injured in two-car smash on A96

The collision took place near Keith in Moray at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Collision: Woman dies in crash on the A96 in Moray. Brian Smith

A woman has died and another has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A96.

The collision happened on the A96 Keith-Elgin near North Bogbain at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Police said the driver of one of the cars died in the crash, while the driver of the other car had been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

The road has been closed, with diversions put in place.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A female driver has sadly died as a result of the collision. Another female driver has been taken to Dr Gray's Hospital.

"The road remains closed and diversions are in place northbound via the B9016 and southbound on the A98.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience."

A96 crash: The road has been closed off by police. Brian Smith

