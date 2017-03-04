E-fit issued of Scot hunted over 1980s rape allegations

Metropolitan Police release e-fit of man they are hunting over sex attacks in London.

E-fit: Police believe this is how James Smith will look today. Metropolitan Police

An e-fit of a Scot has been released by police in England over rape claims dating back to the 1980s.

Officers are trying to find James Smith, also known as Jimmy Smith, over sex attacks in Tower Hamlets in London between 1981 and 1987 and the two victims were under the age of 18 at the time.

The claims were first reported to police in 2013 but officers have yet to track down Mr Smith and are appealing to the public for information that could help find him.

Detectives constable Hannah Stewart of the Metropolitan Police's Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: "Enquiries to trace James Smith in connection with this investigation have so far been unsuccessful and by launching this appeal we hope that someone will be able to provide us with vital information that will lead us to him.

"If you believe you have come across Mr Smith in recent years, we would like to hear from you."

Mr Smith, originally from the Scottish Highlands, used to live in Glasgow where he worked as a bus driver. He moved to London in 1980 and lived in the Poplar area of east London.

He is believed to have last been seen in November 2015 at the George Tavern Pub in Commercial Street in Edinburgh.

Mr Smith had light ginger hair. He would now be aged between 65 and 75, and an e-fit drawn up by detectives gives an idea of how he might look today. He is also known to have a brother called Joe or Joseph.

A statement from the Met added: "If you have any information, please call DC Hannah Stewart on 020 8217 6552. Alternatively you can call 101."