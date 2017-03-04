Woman killed in road collision is named by police 

Angela Spalding died on the A96 after the crash on Friday afternoon.

Angela Spalding: Car crash victim.

A woman killed in a two-car crash on the A96 on Friday has been named.

Angela Spalding, 44, from Keith, died in the collision on the A96 Keith-Elgin near North Bogbain at around 4.15pm.

A 35-year-old woman driving the other car was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

The red Audi TT Ms Spalding was driving collided with a black Vauxhall Astra. A 13-year-old girl travelling in the Audi was uninjured.

Sergeant David Pirie from the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one in yesterday's collision.

"The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place and I would like to thank the public for their patience while we conducted the necessary inquiries.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision to contact us."