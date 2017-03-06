Woman missing after blaze destroys home in the Highlands

Firefighters have been unable to enter the building outside Durness in Sutherland.

Fire: Blaze broke out at 2am on Monday (file pic). PA

A woman is missing following a fire destroyed her home in the Highlands.

The blaze broke out in Sangomore outside Durness in Sutherland at 2am on Monday and was extinguished by firefighters in the early hours of the morning.

The woman who lives at the home is unaccounted for, however, and firefighters cannot enter the building.

Police Scotland detective inspector Richard Baird said: "A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage, however, initial enquiries would suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

"Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building, gaining access to the property will take some considerable time. Structural engineers will advise when it will be safe to enter the property."

