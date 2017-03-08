Christmas tree taken down months late due to bird nest

Highland Council chose to leave it up until the pigeon left of its own accord.

Christmas: Tree taken down earlier this week (file pic). PA

A Christmas tree left up after a pigeon made its home in its branches has finally been taken down.

Council staff discovered the nest when they went to remove the tree, which was on display in the centre of Fort William, in January.

Scottish Natural Heritage said the nest could be removed but the council chose to leave the tree up until the bird left of its own accord.

In the meantime, the tree's lights were switched off and a sign was erected explaining the situation.

The tree, which was put up in December, was taken down earlier this week.

