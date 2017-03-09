Woman launches crowdfunder for her terminally ill mother

Angie Longmate, 58, wants to see Ed Sheeran in concert and go rally driving.

Bucket list: Angie Longmate and her daughter Georgina Muirhead.

A woman whose mother was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help her tick items off her bucket list.

Angie Longmate wants to see Ed Sheeran in concert, visit the Pyrenees and go rally driving - despite having a revoked licence.

Her daughter Georgina Muirhead said she wants to raise funds to pack in a lifetime of memories in the short time the family have left together.

Mrs Longmate, 58, a care home worker from Strontian on the Ardnamurchan peninsula in the west Highlands, has five granddaughters.

She was visiting Mrs Muirhead in Nottinghamshire when she fell ill in February.

Mrs Longmate, a mother-of-two, was thought to be having a stroke and was taken to King's Mill Hospital in Mansfield. A CT scan revealed a shadow mass on the brain.

A week later she was transferred to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where she underwent brain surgery. Medics were unable to remove the whole tumour.

Mrs Longmate, who has been married to her husband Gordon for 41 years, is to start radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try to keep the tumour at bay but the family has been told there will come a point where treatment is no longer viable.

In response, Mrs Muirhead asked her mother for a list of things she wants to do before she dies.

Mrs Longmate said: "I don't think the reality of what's happening has sunk in yet. It feels like a dream.

"I had some headaches recently but I just thought they were migraines and connected to the the stress of work. I had started doing night shifts and just put it down to adjusting to the stress of work.

"I compiled the list of things I want to do because it would be nice to leave some happy memories behind for everyone else and to do things I have never had a chance to do."

'I compiled the list of things I want to do because it would be nice to leave some happy memories behind for everyone else and to do things I have never had a chance to do.' Cancer sufferer Angie Longmate

Mrs Longmate added: "It feels a bit like I've been given a deadline to do everything I want to do.

"My husband Gordon and I are a very close couple and we had been planning our retirement and then all of a sudden this has happened.

"I really want to go back to Italy and just spend time with Gordon and all of my family. I've been amazed at the generosity of people on the GoFundMe page. The kindness of strangers really has been wonderful".

Angie's bucket list

Visit Italy with my husband, a special place in our hearts

Go to Spain to spend some time with my little sister and her family

Fulfil plans to celebrate a joint birthday in New York, my daughter's 40th and my 60th

Visit our dear friends in the Pyrenees

To see Ed Sheeran in concert

To see Elbow in concert

Attend as many music events as possible

Visit London and see the sights

Go on the London Eye

Visit Harry Potter World

Explore national gardens including Sissinghurst, Wisley and Hampton Court

Meet David Essex

Go to a spa and be pampered for the day

Meet Monty Don

Rally drive

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.