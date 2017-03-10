Appeal over 14-year-old boy missing in the Highlands

Dayne Inglis was last seen in the Mill Street area of Nairn at on Thursday.

Dayne Inglis: Missing in Nairn.

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing overnight in the Highlands.

Dayne Inglis was last seen in the Mill Street area of Nairn at about 6.15pm on Thursday.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about Dayne to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are appealing to the public for information to help trace Dayne Inglis, who was last seen yesterday at around 6.15pm in the Mill Street area of Nairn.

"He is described as 5ft with dark hair and has a slim build. He is thought to be wearing black and white trainers.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."

