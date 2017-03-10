Missing 14-year-old boy found safe 120 miles from home
Dayne Inglis was reported missing from his hometown of Nairn on Thursday night.
A missing 14-year-old boy has been found 120 miles from home.
Dayne Inglis was reported missing from his hometown of Nairn in the Highlands on Thursday night.
The teenager was traced safe and well in the Aberdeen area on Friday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Dayne Inglis, who was reported missing from Nairn, has been traced safe and well in the Aberdeen area."
