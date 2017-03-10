Missing 14-year-old boy found safe 120 miles from home

Dayne Inglis was reported missing from his hometown of Nairn on Thursday night.

Dayne Inglis: Nairn teenager found in Aberdeen.

A missing 14-year-old boy has been found 120 miles from home.

Dayne Inglis was reported missing from his hometown of Nairn in the Highlands on Thursday night.

The teenager was traced safe and well in the Aberdeen area on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Dayne Inglis, who was reported missing from Nairn, has been traced safe and well in the Aberdeen area."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.