Woman's body discovered in house destroyed by blaze

The building was so badly damaged that firefighters were unable to enter for days.

Highland blaze: Woman's body found in house (file pic). PA

A woman's body has been recovered from a house destroyed in a fire this week.

The home in Durness, Highlands, was so badly damaged in the blaze on Monday that investigators were unable to enter for several days.

The remains of a woman were recovered on Sunday and work to identify her is under way.



The family of homeowner Edith Allan, who was reported missing after the fire, have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A female's body has been recovered from a residential property in the Sangomore area.

"Extensive structural damage was caused to the building, rendering it unsafe for a number of days.

"Formal identification will take place but the family of Edith Allan, 65, have been updated by officers who will continue to provide support.

"Enquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances, however there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."