Stolen Audi in flames as driver crashes into police car

The suspect fled the scene of the collision near Fort William in the Highlands.

Police: The Audi had been stolen prior to smash (file pic). © STV

A driver crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle then fled the scene as it burst into flames.

The black Audi A4 had been taken from a nearby address before the collision in the Highlands on Sunday night.

Police said the car collided with the marked police vehicle on Glen Nevis Road in Caol, near Fort William.

It is understood a police officer was present in the marked car at the time of the collision but was uninjured.

The driver ran away from the stolen Audi, which caught fire after the smash.

Officers are hunting for the driver after the collision around 10.15pm.

Chief inspector Bob Mackay said: "A passenger from the Audi has been detained and is assisting police with enquiries.

"We are also looking to speak with the male driver who may have information that can assist with our enquiry. I would urge the driver of the Audi to come forward to confirm they are safe and well.

"I am appealing for anyone who hasn't already spoken to police to come forward as they may have information that can assist with our investigation."

The vehicle was spotted on Torlundy Road shortly before the crash.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the car blaze and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

