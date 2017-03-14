Pedestrian dies more than a week after being hit by car

Andrew Buchanan, 46, was hit on Saturday March 4 in Inverness city centre.

Crash: Pedestrian succumbed to his injuries (file pic). STV

A man has died after being hit by a car in Inverness city centre.

Andrew Buchanan, 46, suffered serious injuries in the incident on Saturday March 4.

The Inverness man was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where he died on Monday.

The crash involved a black Seat Altea car and took place at the junction of Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street at around 6.15pm.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

