Scottish skiing pioneer and Spitfire pilot dies aged 99

Philip Rankin was behind the construction of Scotland's first ski tow.

Philip Rankin: Receiving Snowsport Scotland Lifetime award. Snowsport Scotland

A pioneer of Scottish skiing has died a month short of his 100th birthday.

Philip Rankin was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Scotland's first ski tow at Glen Coe in the 1950s.

Mr Rankin, who died on Sunday aged 99, was encouraged to take up the sport by a doctor who treated him for injuries he suffered as a pilot during the Second World War.

His Spitfire was shot down by a German bomber over the North Sea in 1942.

Mr Rankin was given the Snowsport Scotland Lifetime award in November.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing away of a valued member of the Snowsport community Philip Rankin at the age of 99.

"Philip Rankin was a founding force of the mechanized uplift in Scotland and passed away in the comfort of his own home yesterday.

"Our thoughts go out to all his friends and family at this sad time."

Parts of the ski tow which Mr Rankin helped construct are still in working order today.

