Man dies after fire rips through his house in Barra

The 51-year-old has not been formally identified but his family are aware.

A man has died following a house fire in Barra in the Outer Hebrides.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on St Barr's Crescent at Northbay at 6.25am on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can sadly confirm that a 51-year-old has died.

"The incident happened at a house at St Barr's Crescent. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel also attended and the fire was extinguished.

"The man is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been made aware."

Inspector Roddy Mackay added: "A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out and enquiries are at a very early stage."

