Floating wind turbines to be built off Scotland's coast

Dounreay Tri will feature two 320ft-tall masts supported by a 590ft-long platform.

Dounreay Tri: Concept art of the floating turbines. Hexicon AB

Floating wind turbines are to be built off the north coast of Scotland.

Dounreay Tri, from Swedish developer Hexicon AB, will feature two 320ft-tall turbines supported by a 590ft-long triangular platform.

It will be built about four miles off Dounreay on the Caithness coast.

Dounreay Tri is intended to prove the viability of multi-turbine platforms and is expected to generate enough electricity to power 8000 homes.

It follows the approval of a similar project in Kincardine and the Hywind Scotland pilot off Peterhead.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: "Once operational, this demonstrator project will help to develop this pioneering technology and cement Scotland's reputation at the forefront of innovation in the renewables sector.

"With the consent for this project, the Scottish Government has now approved a total of 92MW of floating offshore wind, enough to power almost 60,000 homes.

"This not only highlights our commitment to exploring this innovative technology, but offers real scope for the development of wind energy projects in deeper water, in Scotland and across the world."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.