Man in hospital after large blaze breaks out at home

Householder treated for smoke inhalation after fire in the Highlands.

Firefighters: The blaze broke out at Highland home (file pic). STV

A man was hurt after a large blaze tore through their home.

The fire broke out in the semi-detached property in the Highlands around 11.50pm on Sunday.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to battle the flames which had taken hold of the roof in the village of Muir of Ord near Dingwall.

A 36-year-old was taken to hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation following the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had worked to prevent the "spread of fire to neighbouring properties" after they found the house well alight.

Electrical operators and the gas board were called out to isolate their supplies in response to the fire.

Over five hours after the blaze occurred, firefighters left the scene and handed it over to the police at 5.20am on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.